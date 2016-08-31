Alleged attack on woman on Houghton business park

A police investigation has been launched after claims a woman was attacked near a business park bus stop.

Northumbria Police is carrying out inquiries after the incident on Rainton Bridge Business Park near Houghton yesterday.

Cygnet Way on Rainton Bridge Business Park in Houghton.

A spokesman said: “At 5.47pm on Tuesday, we received a report of an alleged assault in the Cygnet Way area of Houghton.

“Inquiries into this incident are at an early stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.