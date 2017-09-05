All smiles as dental firm backs Portfolio Awards

A dental firm is right behind the search for the best in Wearside business.

Wessington Dental joins an impressive list of backers for this year’s competition and practice manager Toni Moon said: “It is an opportunity for all elite businesses across the city to come together for one night only and be recognised for the amazing work they do across the North East. Why would we miss this! Good luck to all entries.”

Wessington Dental.

She said Wessington Dental was “at the heart of the City of Sunderland and provides cutting edge dentistry using the most up to date technology.

“It prides itself on providing excellence in customer service, routine and cosmetic dentistry, and is also home to the Northern Center for Implant and Aesthetic Dentistry which receives referrals from clinicians all over the North East. We endeavor to provide the best patient experience by going above and beyond expectation.”

The competition is now well under way and people have until Friday to submit entries.

Toni added: “Wessington Dental are proud to be a sponsor at the 2017 Portfolio awards held at the Stadium of Light this October.”

Now’s your chance to put yourself in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Station Taxis, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

Get nominating!

The categories:

Small Business of the Year

Best Green Business Award

Medium Business of the Year

Best Training Provider

Large Business of the Year

Exporter of the Year

Employer of the Year

Leisure Award

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

City Centre Business of the Year

Technology of the Year

Creative Industries Award

New Business of the Year

Sole Trader Award

Special Community Award

Best Age Friendly Business

Social Enterprise Award

Corporate Social Responsibility Award