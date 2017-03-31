Aldi submit plans for new Sunderland store

A masterplan to turn a former clothing factory plot into a food stop spot have moved a step forward with the submission of supermarket plans.

Aldi hopes to join KFC and a pub chain Marston’s on land in Pennywell where Dewhirst’s once stood, with a “multi-million pound investment” promised by the firms.

Former Dewhirst site at Pennywell Industrial Estate, Sunderland.

Store bosses have now submitted their application to Sunderland City Council’s planning department, detailing how it hopes to be part of a project to transform the plot, which has stood empty for 10 years and is on one of the major routes from the A19 into the city centre.

If approved, the food store, which would be on the corner of Hylton Road and Chester Road, would generate 35 new jobs, as well as provide construction roles and support roles in the supply chain.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “After consulting with the residents of Pennywell and nearby areas it is clear they overwhelmingly support our plans, with more than 97% in favour.

“We are pleased to have submitted the application to Sunderland City Council, which will have the final say on whether this store is built or not.

We are pleased to have submitted the application to Sunderland City Council, which will have the final say on whether this store is built or not. Aldi spokesman

“I would encourage people to have their say on the plans to increase food shopping choice locally, and help to regenerate a vacant part of the Pennywell Industrial Estate.”

The plans for a KFC and pub have already been given the green-light by the council.

The documents for Aldi show it hopes to open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

It would have 100 car parking spaces.

The plans can be viewed and commented on at www.sunderland.gov.uk using the reference number 17/00417/FUL.

Anyone who has questions regarding the plans can contact the Aldi project team on 0800 298 7040.