Aldi prepares plans for new Sunderland store as it seeks people’s views

Discount food firm Aldi has unveiled plans for a new Sunderland store that would create 30 jobs.

The company is preparing a proposal to develop part of the Pennywell Industrial Estate, a brownfield site north of Chester Road, thought to be the former Dewhirst clothing base.

Aldi says it will deliver a multi-million pound investment into the area, with 30 jobs in store plus construction jobs to be supported while it is being built and further supply chain opportunities.

Aldi is now hosting a public exhibition, encouraging local residents to attend and learn more about the proposal.

It says the plans are still in their early stages, but could see the disused plot vibrant once again. The site became vacant a decade ago and was cleared in 2009.

A planning application has already been approved to open a KFC on another part of the same site, with the two schemes part of a masterplan to deliver a host of projects on the plot.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We know that residents of Pennywell and nearby areas need a local food store, and we are delighted to be able to bring forward this proposal.

“The store would increase food shopping choice locally, and help to regenerate a vacant part of the Pennywell Industrial Estate.

“We would like to encourage people to find out more about the proposal and discuss it with the project team at our public exhibition.” The consultation session will be held on Thursday from 2.30pm to 6.30pm at St Oswald’s Church Hall, corner of Gladwyn Road and Gleneagles Road, Grindon.

If given planning approval, the store would join branches in St Mark’s Road, Hylton Riverside Retail Park, Knollside Close, Carley Hill Road, The Galleries in Washington, North Railway Street in Seaham and Castle Dene shopping centre in Peterlee.

A new Lidl is also being built in Houghton, with the firm applying for permission from Sunderland City Council for permission to build a two-storey extension to create a manager’s office and entrance way to its store in Roker Avenue, Sunderland.

An application has also been submitted to the council to vary the previous approval of the KFC plans for the land in Pennywell.

A developer has already been given the go ahead for the project, permission is sought to amend the plans to alter the building’s appearance.

The approval has already been granted for a drive-thru with parking, landscaping and access.