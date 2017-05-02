Air cadet Alex reaches new heights

An air cadet from County Durham has taken his first step on a career in the armed forces.

Aircraftsman Alex Beck, formally a cadet warrant officer with 1507 (Chester-le-Street) Squadron, has recently passed out as an aircraftsman in the RAF.

Alex has joined the RAF as a cyberspace communication specialist, where among other duties he will manage various pieces of equipment such as tactical satellite systems and airfield radars.

He will also support IT users and local area networks and set up communications equipment for tactical exercises and whilst deployed.

Alex first applying, Alex attended an airman selection test at HMS Calliope in Gateshead where he passed with flying colours.

After this he had an interview with the recruiting corporals before the final stage of the process was a medical and fitness test.

After this Alex started his basic training where after 10 weeks all his hard work paid off as he passed out in front of his family and friends at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire.

Alex had served with 1507 (Chester-le-Street) Squadron for approximately six years.

He said: “I remember walking up the drive to the squadron for the first time in early 2010. I remember feeling very nervous as I was quite shy child and I also remember questioning whether it would be any good at all.

“But I look back at that now and I’m grateful I stuck with it as the six years I was at 1507 were some of the best in my life so far.

“The number of opportunities I have had and took advantage of, plus the many friends I made not just in my town, region but across the country have made every early start and tiring day worthwhile.”

“In no other organisation would I be able to do so many different activities from kayaking to climbing to first aid to gliding.

“I never believed that I could take control of a plane before I even touched a steering wheel of a car.

“Some of you will be reading this thinking that the Air Training Corps is a recruiting tool for the Royal Air Force, but that is not true at all.

“However, it has helped by giving me skills and qualifications that have not only that helped me in my civilian life but also in military life too!”

Flight Lieutenant Burton said, “It is always a proud moment when any member of the squadron goes on to join the Military.

“However, having worked with Alex for several months before he left the Air Training Corps to join the Royal Air Force and seeing all the hard work he put into his cadet career, it makes me really happy to see his efforts rewarded.

“Alex was a shining example to his fellow cadets and I wish him the best of luck with his future career.”