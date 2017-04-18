Adam Johnson’s former home is reduced in price

Disgraced footballer Adam Johnson’s County Durham mansion is up for sale with a reduced price tag of £1.7m.

The former Sunderland star and ex-England winger, put the five bed-roomed pad on the market last summer after losing an appeal against his conviction and six-year jail sentence for sexual activity with a girl of 15.

Adam Johnson

The mansion called Tollgate Lodge, in Castle Eden, was originally put up for sale for the price of £1.9m, but is now on the market for £200,000 less.

Estate agents Fine and Country were unable to comment on the reduction, but have called the house - located on the edge of the conservation village of Castle Eden - is a ‘dream home.’

The property was designed in 2009 by award-winning architect Colin Wardle, of Morpeth-based Design Two.

It features around two acres of land, a games room with a bar, private gym and a cinema room.

One of the many hallways in the mansion.

Other features include electric gates, landscaped gardens and a sweeping drive bordered by lawns and trees concluding in a triple garage.

The 29-year old’s football shirts and England caps have been removed from the mansion, which he had shared with girlfriend Stacey Flounders, mum to his daughter, when he groomed the fan.

His family claimed he was wrongly convicted and campaigned to set him free.

Johnson is currently in prison at HMP Moorland near Doncaster.

The mansion contains a private gym.

Describing the home on the Fine and Country website, estate agents said: “Primarily a family home, at its heart is a fabulous dining kitchen leading open plan into a family room and beautiful garden room with French doors leading out to a sunken patio area for outdoor eating and entertaining.”

Features of the £1.7m house:

* Five en-suite double bedrooms

* Five reception rooms

One of numerous bathrooms at the property.

* Cinema room The house has multiple bedrooms with en-suites.

* AstroTurf putting green

* Two acres of land