Accidents cause delays on A19

Traffic building omn the A19 at Testo's roundabout. Picture from NECA Traffic

Two accidents are causing delays on the A19.

Police are at the scene of both accidents.

One is to the north of Testo's roundabout at Boldon and the other is a two-vehicle collision at the A690 Durham Road junction.