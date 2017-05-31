Accidents cause delays on A19

Two accidents are causing delays on the A19.
Police are at the scene of both accidents.
One is to the north of Testo's roundabout at Boldon and the other is a two-vehicle collision at the A690 Durham Road junction.
Two accidents are causing delays on the A19.
Police are at the scene of both accidents.
One is to the north of Testo's roundabout at Boldon and the other is a two-vehicle collision at the A690 Durham Road junction.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.