Academy to hold teacher training day

An opportunity to find out about a career in teaching is on offer this month.

A special teacher training day is being held at The Academy at Shotton Hall on Monday, January 16.

Shotton Hall SCITT, based at the Academy, offers Ofsted outstanding teacher training in a range of secondary subjects and primary.

On the day back at school, those who attend will be able to observe lessons, tour the school, meet course leaders and find out about the interview process, funding, how to apply and more.

Find out more from Leanne at leannestorr@shottonhallacademy.co.uk or call 0191 518 0222 to book your place.

Applications for teacher training starting in September 2017 are now open on UCAS.