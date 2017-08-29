A19 safety petition tops 900 names

Nine hundred people have added their voices to a call for the Government to take action to improve one of the region’s busiest roads.

Our Safe A19 campaign is urging the Government to carry out a review of collisions to save life and limb and support the North East’s economy.

I travel up and down this road every day and can see how dangerous it is. Klaudia Borowka

The appeal’s petition has now reached 900 names, with drivers joining the police, region’s MPs and safety groups to push for an inquiry.

The investigation was proposed by Easington MP Grahame Morris, who has raised the high number of incidents in Parliament and has called on ministers take measures to make the road safer.

Last year, 71 people were injured as a result of 36 crashes between Wolviston and Boldon, with a total of 88 vehicles involved.

Among those to back the petition is Renee Suggitt, from Hartlepool, who said: “The road from Elwick to go over to Sedgefield is a nightmare, but up here in the North East most roads are.

“The people that plan these roads do not think long enough how heavy traffic is and now they are on about driverless vehicles do not think, so it only needs something to go wrong and no one will have a chance.

“New road layouts are definitely needed up here, not next year, not in five years or 20 years, now.”

Graham Hislop added: “I use this road on a regular basis.

“It is very dangerous with high traffic volume at rush hours.

“There are little safety factors in force and I cannot understand why tractors and JCBs are even allowed on there at rushhour.

“Their slowness creates overtaking problems large tailbacks, frustration and accidents.

“Speed limits at rush hour - possibly average speed recording - chevrons on the road to mark separation distance of cars are both ideas which are long overdue for consideration and implementation.”

Klaudia Borowka has also signed the petition and said: “I travel up and down this road every day and can see how dangerous it is.

“It Definitely needs improving.”

Peter Malone has also pleaded for action and said: “This road is not suited to the amount of traffic that now use it.

“The cross over junctions are a death trap and the slip roads on to it are not long enough.

“I use the road on a regular basis and have been late for a number of appointments due to accidents and other incidents.”

Mr Morris has called on people to tweet @transportgovuk using #A19 #RoadSafety #InvestInTheNorth and #SafeA19.

The petition can be signed via https://goo.gl/ubdhzF.