A collision which caused delays on the A19 has been cleared.

One lane was closed northbound after a collision just before the junction with the A1231 Sunderland Highway.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 9.52am, police received a report of a road traffic collision near the A19 /Washington Highway junction, in which a vehicle collided with an HGV.

"No serious injuries were sustained in the incident.

"Police attended the scene and the road was cleared in just over an hour."