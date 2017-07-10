Search

A19 accident causes rush-hour delays

The northbound A19 at the A690 junction. Picture from Google Images.

The northbound A19 at the A690 junction. Picture from Google Images.

0
Have your say

A collision is causing delays on one of Sunderland's busiest commuter routes this morning.

An accident on the northbound A19 at the A690 Durham Road junction is causing minor hold-ups.