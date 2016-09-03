A1 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Durham Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 southbound, which closed the road in both directions.

Police were called just after 2pm to a crash on the A1 southbound between Washington services and the Chester-le-Street junction involving three or four cars.

Northumbria Police confirmed on their Twitter account at 4.50pm that the A1 has now fully reopened after it was closed in both directions earlier while an air ambulance prepared to land.

Highways England urged motorists to allow extra time for their journey and said on their Twitter account: "If you're travelling A1M near Chester-le-Street there are traffic blocks in operation both ways for an air ambulance landing. Expect delays due to a collision."

County Durham and Darlington Fire & Rescue said on Twitter: "CDDFRS resources are attending a RTC on the A1M in the Chester-le-Street area. Appliances from High Handenhold and Durham have attended.

"One male adult has been released by fire service personnel at the RTC on the A1m using hydraulic cutting equipment."

An ambulance service spokesman said one man suffered head injuries as a result of the accident, but the rest of the injuries are unknown.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a two vehicle RTC on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

"Four patients have been treated by the ambulance service and one patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

"Three other people will also be going to the RVI but are still on scene with paramedics."