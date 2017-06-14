A Sunderland youngster is taking the pageant world by storm

A Sunderland tot is taking the pageant world by storm.

Wearside youngster, Quinn Lux Lownie, four, has scooped numerous trophies and crowns after entering the beauty pageant world.

Pageant winner Quinn Lux Lownie, 4.

The Red House girl only took up pageant competitions seven months ago and has already scooped more than five titles.

Proud mum, Ashleigh Lownie, said she is thrilled with her daughter’s success.

Quinn, a pupil at Hylton Red House Nursery, first took part in a pageant in Hartlepool in October and came away with first place in her age group.

Since them the pretty nursery youngster has scooped a further four titles, including Little Miss County Durham, Little Junior Miss, a grand supreme online title and Little Miss North East Beauty.

One of the trophies is almost bigger than her Ashleigh Lownie

Ashleigh, who lives in Ramsgate Road, said all the competitions are for a natural look and a lot of them raise money for charity.

The mum-of-one, said: “A friend of mine’s daughter was taking part in a pageant, so I took Quinn along to see what it was all about. It just went from there.

“I was really surprised when she won the first competition she entered and I think she has done fantastically well to win so many titles in such a short time, I am over the moon.

“One of the trophies is almost bigger than her.”

Pageant winner Quinn Lux Lownie, 4.

Ashleigh, said Quinn has taken to the pageant world like a duck to water and thoroughly enjoys it.

She said: “She does a lot of dancing and likes being on the stage.

“She absolutely loves the pageants, she loves doing it. They are usually for good causes, as well, which is great.”