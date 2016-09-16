A South Shields park could soon be extra fun for children

A South Tyneside park could soon become even more child friendly.

A planning application has been submitted to South Tyneside Council to create a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Readhead Park, Westoe, South Shields.

The proposed new addition would be created on the existing putting green of the Sunderland Road site.

A previous plan to create the MUGA elsewhere in the park caused concerns for residents living nearby and dog walkers - so a new application has been created.

The application stated: “Following discussion with the planning officers it was decided that it would be beneficial for all concerned if a new planning application be submitted for the alternative site.

“Although the new location requires a more involved construction process it will be a good example of resident and user groups having a positive influence upon the decision to achieve a favourable out come for all concerned.”

The park was given to the town by Robert Readhead in 1921.

Mr Readhead was born at South Shields in 1843, being the eldest son of Alderman John Readhead, founder of the firm of John Readhead and Sons Limited, shipbuilders, engineers, and graving dock owners.

In 1909 he retired from active participation in the business, and devoted his energies more exclusively to public work. For more than forty years he had served on various local bodies, and was Mayor for four years.

Comments can be made on the plans until September 28.

Visit www.southtyneside.gov and search for ‘ST/0765/16/LAA’.