'A fantastic, dedicated young man': Tributes flood in for popular St John Ambulance volunteer

Tributes have flooded in for a "fantastic" St John Ambulance volunteer following his tragic death.

Dean Hill, 24, died on Christmas Eve after being hit by the rare viral infection myocarditis, which attacked his heart.

Dean Hill passed away on Christmas Eve.

His funeral is being held from 12pm today at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate, in Village Lane, Washington, near to his home.

When news of the tragedy was posted on the Echo's Facebook page last night, messages from readers came through in their dozens.

Kirsten Ralston posted: "So sad. RIP Dean, so young. Deepest sympathy and thoughts with his family, friends and colleagues.

"Truly shocked, as I think this fantastic, dedicated young man and volunteer looks very familiar to me and my family...I'm sure he helped my own son, when he took ill at home last year, on the May Bank Holiday, and he and his colleague from St John Ambulance attended first before the paramedic was able to get to our home and administered an urgent adrenaline shot when my own son went into anaphylaxic shock due to a infection.

"We will forever be grateful to the St John Ambulance and their paramedics."

Kelly Brooks added: "Didn't know this guy but my heart breaks for his family. So young - life's really unfair. RIP."

Lucy Banwell said: "Really lovely boy, had the pleasure of meeting him a few times. So tragic. God bless him xxx"

