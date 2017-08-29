A big thumbs-up to Wearside’s workers

Never underestimate the power of the employee - that’s the message from a backer of the Sunderland Portfolio Awards after it got on board for another year of support.

Accountants TTR Barnes are sponsoring the Employer of the Year category in this year’s competition.

Director, David Cook, described the importance the accountancy firm places on how a business treats its employees, and the impact that this can have on a business’ performance.

He said: “We are proud to sponsor this award as we firmly believe that a good employer demonstrates a good business. In our experience the commitment and productivity of a motivated workforce has a direct relationship to the success of a business.”

TTR Barnes helps firms to manage growth and business change phases, including advising on staff evolution and development.

David added: “Over the years we have seen expectations and demands of employees change, driven primarily by technological and working environment progressions. Flexible working and controlling of work/home life balance have become increasing priorities for employees.

“Successful businesses are those who monitor and adapt to changing employee needs, but without compromising the efficiency of the business itself.”

TTR Barnes has new additions of its own such as its in-house tax app, a new, user-centred web design and client-accessible, cloud-based records.

David said: “Personal client management will always be key to our success. Accountancy is a person-to-person service; and being able to develop trust and intimacy with clients is integral to providing solid, effective advice. “

He said they would be “looking carefully at entrants to seek out those businesses for whom good employee management is a key component of strategic success.”

Now’s your chance to put yourself in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Station Taxis, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!

The categories are as follows;

Small Business of the Year.

Best Green Business Award.

Medium Business of the Year.

Best Training Provider.

Large Business of the Year.

Exporter of the Year.

Employer of the Year.

Leisure Award.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

City Centre Business of the Year.

Technology of the Year.

Creative Industries Award.

New Business of the Year.

Sole Trader Award.

Special Community Award.

Best Age Friendly Business.

Social Enterprise Award.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award.