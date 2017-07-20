85-year-old motorist was found to be over the drink drive limit

An 85-year-old drink driver asked a court if his ban included riding a moped.

Roger Kerrison was told the ban included ‘any vehicle he had to insure’.

Kerrison was caught driving over the limit in his Suzuki Swift car in the late afternoon, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

“It was about 4.30pm,” said Glenda Beck, prosecuting. “A police patrol stopped Mr Kerrison’s car in Langholm Road, East Boldon.

“The officer immediately smelled intoxicating liquor, and asked Mr Kerrison to take a roadside breath test.

“This was positive, so he was taken to Southwick police station for the formal testing procedure.

“For medical reasons, Mr Kerrigan was unable to provide a sample of breath, and nor could a blood sample he taken.

“A urine test was done, which gave a reading of 160, compared to the legal limit of 107.”

Kerrison. of Beckenham Avenue, East Boldon, admitted driving with excess alcohol on April 8.

Joanne Gatens, defending, told the court Kerrison had no previous convictions.

She said: “Mr Kerrison is a man of previous good character.

“He was in the merchant navy, then worked as a fitter and turner for Coles Cranes for 30 years.

“He lost his wife four years ago, and has two children, one of whom attends court to support him today.

“The car was his little bit of independence, he took an unwise decision to drive that afternoon, and realises he will be banned.

“Realistically, Mr Kerrison thinks his driving career may now be over.”

Kerrison was banned from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay £300 in fines and costs within 28 days.