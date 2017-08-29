£3m improvement works on 27 Sunderland streets to start

A multi-million pound scheme to improve dozens of streets in Sunderland is set to begin.

The micro-surfacing programme will see 27 streets across the city being resurfaced as part of £3million investment programme, with 200 highways and paths projects due for completion by the city council this year.

Councillor Michael Mordey.

Councillor Michael Mordey, the authority's portfolio holder for city services, said: "We are continuing to invest in our highways network because we recognise the importance of roads in connecting our communities, and the lifeline they provide for businesses."

In the last year, the council says it has completed more than 150 highways schemes such as resurfacing works on Durham and Newcastle roads.

In total 25km (15 miles) of roads were resurfaced or strengthened and 8km (four miles) of footways were treated.

Streets to be improved include those in Houghton, Washington, Springwell Village and Hendon.

Streets due to be resurfaced in the programme are:

• Cairo Street

• Balmoral Terrace

• Paddock Lane

• Lord Street

• Lowland Close

• Plough Road

• Cranbourne

• Woodside and Woodside Grove

• Bell Street

• Garden Place rear

• Byland Close

• Fountains Close

• Abbey Drive

• Lindisfarne Close

• Brinkburn Crescent

• Heath Grange

• Disraeli Street

• Percy Street

• St Gabriel's Avenue

• Hertburn Gardens

• Priory Grove

• The Terraces

• Holly Crescent

• Chipchase

• Violet Street rear

• Highbury Close

Of the 205 works in the 2017/2018 programme across the city’s five administrative areas, dozens of residential streets, closes and terraces will see resurfacing as well works on the major A roads.



Coun Mordey added: "These works are part of the ongoing investment programme and a priority for improving our city's roads.

"By investing in our highways network, the council helps improve traffic flows and reduce congestion in the city. Investment and maintenance also helps with more efficient access to centres of economic activity as well as improving the quality of the living environment for residents.

"It contributes to continuing economic development and the works help make sure that everyone can use our network of roads and paths safely and conveniently."

