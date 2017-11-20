£300million IAMP development to create more than 5,000 jobs moves a step closer

Council bosses are being urged to give the greenlight to plans to help create more than 5,000 jobs and attract more than £300million of development.

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), which is proposed for an area close to the A19 and to the north of Nissan’s existing manufacturing plant, is a joint project between South Tyneside and Sunderland City Councils.



Sunderland's meetings on Wednesday November will examine updates and modifications for the IAMP's Area Action Plan (AAP) following a Planning Inspector's Report.

Coun Harry Trueman

The council's cabinety is being asked to consider the plan from 2pm, while a full council meeting from 6pm is being asked to adopt this plan.

The council's Deputy Leader, Coun Harry Trueman said: "IAMP is of major importance to South Tyneside and Sunderland, to all of our region, and indeed to the UK as a whole. These meetings and discussions on IAMP are another important step to securing this landmark development.

"There is already investor interest in the IAMP site and it can go on to unlock more economic and job creating opportunities for the North East.

IAMP would cover more than 150 hectares of land with floorspace equivalent to more than 100 football pitches. It is expected to create more than 5,000 manufacturing jobs and attract more than £300m of investment.

Subject to further permissions, works could begin in 2018.

The AAP for the two councils sets out how the IAMP project needs to be developed comprehensively as a scheme and not piecemeal: "The scale and national significance of the IAMP mean that it is inappropriate to allow it to come forward on a piecemeal basis, as this would undermine the IAMP AAP objectives and prejudice delivery."

South Tyneside’s Cabinet meets on Wednesday , November 29, and its full council meeting examining the AAP is the following day

South Tyneside Council leader Iain Malcolm said: "IAMP is the most significant infrastructure project in this region for decades and will put us on the world stage for advanced manufacturing in the automotive industry.

"Meetings of both Cabinet and full Council next week represent another step forward in the planning of this development which will be a game changer for the North East."

Subject to the meetings and approvals from councillors as part of the decision-making process, the AAP would be adopted by the two councils as key parts of a long-term Local Plan. These local plans set down how an area should develop and provide guidelines for both public and private developers.

The report to Sunderland's Cabinet notes that: "The Planning Inspector’s report has concluded that the IAMP as modified is sound and could be adopted by the councils as part of their respective Local Plans."

Both councils have completed consultation on the IAMP plans, including a form of public inquiry known as a Public Examination, and worked closely with the NE LEP (North East Local Enterprise Partnership), plus the areas of Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland as part of the NECA (North East Combined Authority).

Sunderland City Council’s recommendation is to adopt the plan.

IAMP has already been designated a 'Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project' by the UK Government and it has pledged £42m through the NE LEP towards infrastructure including new roads, bridges and environmental enhancements. The project will also see contributions from the two local authorities and Enterprise Zone income in the form of retained business rates.