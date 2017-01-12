18-year-old motorist banned after four weeks of driving

A newly qualified driver who crashed his car after drinking too much at a Sunderland home game has been banned from the road.

Adam Wilde, 18, was given a lift to and from the Stadium of Light by his employer, but decided to drive later the same day.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard he hit two cars which were parked in Boldon then left the scene on foot.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, told the court: “The car was quickly traced to Wilde. When officers went to arrest him they formed the opinion he was clearly drunk.

“He was taken to the police station, but refused to give a sample.”

Wilde, of Avondale Gardens, West Boldon, admitted leaving the scene of an accident and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on December 17.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said: “Mr Wilde works as an apprentice plumber who had taken him to the match that day where they saw Sunderland beat Watford 1-0.

“Mr Wilde has an allotment with chickens and was concerned for their welfare and decided to drive to there to check on them.”

“Mr Wilde had only been driving for four weeks.”

Magistrates banned Wilde from driving for two years and ordered him to pay £170 in costs.

He was also made the subect of a community order of 12 months, including 150 hours of community work, and 10 rehabilitation activity days