10 tips for being a perfect Christmas guest - and 8 things to avoid

Having guests in your home is part and parcel of Christmas, but it’s sometimes difficult to establish what's acceptable behaviour and what's not.

A survey* of more than 1,000 UK residents has uncovered what we’re willing to do in another person’s house and what we find rude if guests do in our own.

10 tips for being the perfect Christmas guest.

1. Show up with a gift for every member of the party.

2. Offer to help on Christmas Day with washing dishes or cooking dinner.

3. Ask if there is anything you can bring along, such as alcohol or food.

4. Work out what the clothing attire is before attending.

5. Make sure you RSVP so they know how many people to cater for.

6. Send a 'thank you' note or message to appreciate their hospitality.

7. Make sure it’s clear how long you’re staying - don’t overstay your welcome.

8. Don’t criticise the way they cook or their Christmas traditions.

9. Don’t sit glued to your phone - pay attention to your hosts.

10. Be mindful of how much you drink.

8 'no-nos' which might mean you don't get invited back

1. Putting your feet up on the furniture.

2. Cutting your toenails.

3. Taking charge of the TV remote control.

4. Running yourself a bath without asking.

5. Breaking the toilet seat.

6. Being sick in the garden.

7. Rifling through personal items, such as mail.

8. Falling asleep behind the sofa.

* The survey was carried out by Anglian Home Improvements, the windows, doors and conservatories specialist.

Melanie McDonald, Head of PR and Brand Marketing at Anglian Home Improvements, said: “Christmas is a stressful time for those who are hosting, making it even more important to remember your guest etiquette.

"Being a polite and helpful guest will help to prevent a stressful environment and ensure that everyone gets into the Christmas spirit."