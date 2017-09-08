£10,000 funding boost for Sunderland organisation aiming to inspire healthy lifestyles

A Sunderland organisation which aims to inspire families to lead healthy lifestyles has won a £10,000 funding boost.

Keep Active CIC – formerly named Keep Kids Active – secured the funding through the Coalfields Community Investment Programme.

It has used the funds to cover the costs of after-school clubs in 10 schools over a 14-week period, and three holiday camps.

The organisation delivered sports activities and lessons about diet, nutrition and food hygiene.

Colin Dagg, a director of Keep Active, said: “We have worked with the Coalfields Regeneration Trust for a number of years and are extremely grateful for the invaluable support they continue to provide.

“This money has enabled us to reach out to hundreds more children and adults and teach them the basic steps they need to take to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“Without organisations like the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, that see the value in what we do and provide much needed funding, we would have been unable to educate and encourage the thousands of people that we have worked with over the years to improve their health and fitness.”

Andy Lock, head of operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Andy Lock said: “Encouraging people living in the coalfields to stay fit and active is hugely important, not least because the ill-health is a major issue within these communities. We are strategically working to tackle this problem head on, however we cannot do this alone and must partner with organisations like Keep Active to improve the health and wellbeing of locals.”