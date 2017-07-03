So you wanna be a boxer?

Wanna be the champ?

If you genuinely reckon there’s a golden boy inside you – and not a punched-out tramp – then this is your lucky day.

The search is on across Sunderland’s business community for would-be pugilists to take part in a white collar boxing event to raise money for a very worthwhile cause.

The Golden Gloves event will be held at Rainton Meadows Arena on Saturday, September 30.

The event, sponsored by The Dead Rabbit bar in High StreetWest, Sunderland, will raise money for children’s charity The Rainbow Trust.

The charity supports the families of children nationwide suffering from life-threatening and terminal diseases and provided assistance for Bradley Lowery’s family when he was first diagnosed.

Organiser Ronnie Ahmed said the intention had initially been to raise cash for the appeal to fund Bradley’s treatment.

But with the announcement that the Blackhall youngster’s condition was now terminal, the decision had been taken to raise money to help other families with seriously ill children.

“The original idea was to raise money for Bradley Lowery, but he is very sick now, so the next best thing was to support the fund that had supported him,” said Ronnie.

Every person taking part will be set a minimum fund-raising target, though Ronnie is confident that they will actually bring in much more.

“Each person has to raise at least £50 for the charity,” he said.

“Most people will raise a hell of a lot more, but that is the minimum pledge they have to make.”

In return, everyone taking part will get free training for the event and will be guaranteed a turn in the ring on the gala evening.

“Everyone who takes part will get eight weeks’ free training at Fitness 2000,” said Ronnie.

“And every single one of them will be fighting on the night. We are looking to recruit a total of 50 fighters and there will be 25 bouts altogether.

“We are still looking for fighters to participate and raise money for the charity.

“We need the business community to get behind this and support us.”

To find out more about the gala evening or to register interest in being a fighter on the night, visit www.goldengloveevents.co.uk.