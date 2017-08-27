Tyneside Gin Festival returns for a second year

Gin lovers will be in good spirits after it was confirmed Tyneside Gin Festival is set to roll into town for a second year.

Event promoters Nineteen32 have announced that after the success of last year's inaugural event, the gathering will again take place on Friday and Saturday 15-16 September.

Do you know your Moon River from your Singapore Sling? Find out at the Tyneside Gin Festival.

Thousands of fans of the infamous “Mother's Ruin” are expected to visit the festival, which will be held at the Linskill Centre in North Shields.

A strictly over-18s-only affair, it will feature gin sampling, a feast of live entertainment and street food stalls.

Organiser Sarah Cook said: “We want to take the frumpiness out of your standard gin festival and open it up to everyone by creating a relaxing environment where people can let their hair down and enjoy themselves.

“While the gin is the star of the show, there will be other amazing drinks, delicious street food and some fantastic local performances to immerse yourself in.

"Whether you’re a gin connoisseur or just out for a good time, there is something here for you.

“Everybody has different tastes when it comes to gin, so we try to offer an eclectic mix of distillers.

"Each brings something different to the event. From the traditional to the contemporary, there’s a flavour for all palates.”

On arrival, festival goers will receive a G&T to whet their appetites ahead of a full programme of treats, before discovering the other features on offer.

The main hall will host a gin-inspired market, while outside there will be street food designed to help guests soak up the cocktails.

Guests will also be given the chance to learn first-hand about the juniper berry's journey from the plant to the glass, while sampling different varieties of all the brands on show.

The two-day festival will be split into three sessions and will have a distinctly local flavour, with a lot of the gin brands and singer-songwriters hailing from Tyne and Wear.

Joint-promoter John Peacock said: "We wanted to bring the big festival feel to people’s doorsteps, and we certainly achieved that last year.

“The entertainment line-up is yet to be announced, but it will feature some of the best acoustic talent the coast has to offer.

“As for the gin, there will be more than 30 options available on the bars, as well as numerous national distillers exhibiting and offering free samples.

"We are really excited to see the likes of Poetic License Distillery and Tinker Gin returning, as well as welcoming new faces from the ever-growing world of gin.”

Tickets for the Tyneside Gin Festival are £8. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.nineteen32.com.