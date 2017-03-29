Travel: England’s yellow stone park - Zita Collinson visits the Cotswolds

What could be more quintessentially English than a holiday in the Cotswolds, with its quaint chocolate box villages of golden stone and lush, rolling countryside?

It really is the perfect getaway for families, couples and those who love nothing more than exploring pretty market towns, ice cream in hand , or popping into a pub for a refreshing pint or G&T.

My family are certainly a tough crowd to please: with one lively two-year-old and an almost teenager in tow, we’re not always the easiest group of people to cater for.

Still, we found plenty to keep us all entertained, right on the doorstep of our week-long base in Icomb.

Our family stayed at The Warren, a cottage on a working farm in Gloucestershire, although right on the Oxfordshire border.

During our visit in February half -term, the builders were on site (which we’re told is because the owners are further developing the existing accommodation) although we’re informed that they’ve now departed. Not that we minded too much – our three-bedroom self-catered property was comfortable and homely, while Icomb is an ideal base for exploring the heart of the Cotswolds, as well as slightly further afield.

Nearby Stow-on-the-Wold has plenty to offer, including a selection of shops, cafes and restaurants.

Bourton-on-the-Water offers a full dose of true Cotswolds loveliness and is home to a motoring museum, model village, model railway (complete with incredibly well-stocked shop, through which it’s advisable to walk swiftly if you happen to be accompanied by a train-mad toddler).

We soon discovered we were in good company at the model village, the only grade II-listed attraction of its kind in the country.

Past visitors include none other than Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher who, according to the information blurb, recorded a music video there a few years ago (I told you it didn’t get more quintessentially English than a holiday in the Cotswolds).

There’s also an opportunity to partake in a little celeb spotting at Chipping Norton, another picturesque market town within easy reach of Icomb, famously home to a ‘set’, a collection of politicians, actors, TV presenters and general movers and shakers who have all chosen to live in the area. Although, mercifully, David Cameron and Jeremy Clarkson were nowhere to be seen when we dropped by.

The pull of the place is understandable: ‘Chippy’, as it is known to the well-heeled locals, is within striking distance of Cheltenham, Oxford and of course, by extension, London.

In fact, we took advantage of Icomb’s proximity to Oxford ourselves, catching the train straight into the city centre from the village of Kingham to avoid the traffic.

If you’re watching your pennies and need to keep kids of all ages occupied, Oxford is a great choice, as many attractions are free or charge just a minimal amount.

The Pitt Rivers museum, with its occasionally ghoulish collection of artefacts and curiosities from around the world was a favourite with our 12-year-old – as was a free exhibition about volcanoes at the Bodleian Library.

Meanwhile, Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill’s birthplace, is a must-see for history lovers.

It’s not cheap, mind, with adult entry 10p under £25 and a family ticket nearly £60. That said, once it’s paid you can register for free entry for the next 12 months.

For those who wish to pay their respects, Sir Winston’s modest grave makes a touching contrast to the splendour of Blenheim and lies in the quiet graveyard of the Church of St Martin in Bladon.

More off the beaten track are Lodge Park and Sherbourne Estate, complete with impressive 17th century grandstand, or Chedworth Roman villa – both of which are well worth a visit.

Travel facts:

- The Warren was booked via cottages.com and short breaks and week-long stays are available. To check availability and browse other available self-catering accommodation in the Cotswolds, visit www.cottages.com or call 0345 498 6900.

- The Warren costs from £487 for seven nights’ self-catered accommodation. Sleeps six in three bedrooms with two pets welcome.