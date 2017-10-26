Travel: Caravanning in style

Rob Hollingworth and his family take in the history, heritage and tranquility amid a backdrop of stunning hills and countryside

Set in the grounds of a historic home, Blair Castle Caravan Park has a location few can rival.

The reception area.

Blair Castle is one of Scotland’s most beautiful Highland castles and nestles at the heart of a 145,000 acre estate, with a stunning backdrop of hills and countryside.

The Castle Caravan Park shows just how much caravanning has improved for the better with easy access to all facilities, as well as the castle itself.

The two and three bedroom caravan holiday homes have bed linen provided as well as TV and DVD player. The caravans are fully heated and suitable for year round use.

If visitors bring their own motorhomes, there are more than 200 hard standing grass pitches available for use. The five toilet and shower blocks are all heated with individual cubicles; baby changing areas and dish washing areas.

We stayed in a three-bedroom lodge, which was set slightly away from the main caravan park, offering even more privacy.

It was spacious and reasonably well equipped, although we missed a washing machine and were surprised to have to pay for the wi-fi.

Nevertheless, the caravan park is a one-stop shop in that it offers on-site activities such as Land Rover Tours with retired gamekeeper Sandy Reid – who brings the history of the estate alive.

He’ll take you to parts of the area you’d never see without his guidance, offering stunning views and the kind of tranquility you thought had disappeared in 2017.

The area is rich in history and heritage as well as teaming with wildlife, including some of the most iconic of Highland animals, the elusive Red Deer. Sandy and his 4x4 Land Rover offer a safe, warm and secure way to travel in comfort around the estate with an expert guide at the helm.

Traversing through challenging terrains, past forests, lochs, rivers and moorlands and into the hills , the Safari provides plenty of amazing camera opportunities as well as the chance to spot wildlife with Sandy knowing all the best places to go.

Often setting off in the early morning, you will experience nature waking up or in some cases, going to bed.

Families can also enjoy pony trekking, the Segway Express, tractor tours and numerous walking and biking trails. There’s an excellent play area for children, a putting green and a total of nine acres of open space.

It’s a safe and peaceful environment with an 11pm curfew so parents can have that much-needed peace of mind.

All guests staying on the park or in the Woodland Lodges can gain discounted entry to Blair Castle itself too. As well as going on a historic journey into the past of the Dukes ad Earls of Atholl, visitors can stroll through the 18th Century Walled Garden and the woodland grove.

If guests want to explore on their own and are perhaps keen cyclist or walkers, they are spoilt for choice at Atholl Estates, which has 40 miles of waymarked trails leading directly from the Castle Grounds and into the stunning Highland Perthshire countryside.

Atholl Estates also has its own Trekking Centre, offering pony trekking for all levels of rider on a variety of routes around the estate, which utilise both forest tracks and hillside climbs.

The ponies used are native breeds.

