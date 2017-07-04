It's official - men have a last-minute rush before a holiday while women are more organised

We all knew it! Men have a last-minute rush before a holiday while women are more organised, a survey has found.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the age-old stereotype of men leaving things to the last minute is true, with guys admitting to starting their holiday preparation as late as possible.



The average woman starts their packing for a break four days before they leave, with more than one in ten allowing a full week to get organised.



But men don't start packing until three days before they go, with more than half admitting they often leave it until a day or so before, or even on the day, they depart.



The poll by Rescue Remedy also revealed women allow more time to travel to the airport and check in earlier than men.



Despite this, it also emerged being organised doesn't necessarily result in a more relaxed build-up to a holiday with women most likely to feel concerned before a trip away.



A spokesman for Rescue Remedy, said: "It's a common belief that men leave things until the last minute but it seems that really is the case.



"Being organised is often key when it comes to holidays - making sure you have packed everything you need and getting to the airport in plenty of time to make your flight.



"But the results show that despite being more organised, women are generally the ones who feel most worried about their holiday - so perhaps men have it right after all."

