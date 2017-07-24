Top-selling US beauty brand Buxom comes to Sunderland

Beauty is proving big business in The Bridges after shoppers were made up by the recent extension of its beauty hall.

Earlier this year, the beauty hall in Debenhams underwent a month-long refurbishment to make space for more cosmetic brands, including MAC Cosmetics and US make-up range Buxom, and it’s proven to be a hit.

The new additions join the cosmetic brands sold elsewhere in the mall.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing and communications manager at The Bridges, said: “Over the last 12 months, the centre has seen a steady rise in the beauty sector, making it one of the best performing sectors in the centre overall.

“Brands like Lush are always popular with our shoppers, and the introduction of KIKO, MAC and Buxom have also been very welcome additions to our retail mix.”

Ellis Brickle manages the Buxom counter at Debenhams, which launched exclusively with the department store chain this spring.

The cult makeup brand was available to buy in the UK until 2012 when it left to focus on the US market.

But now it’s back and Ellis says it’s built up a firm following, particularly for its plumping lip glosses.

She said: “The brand has proven really popular and people have been ordering it from America, but you’ve not been able to buy it from the North East until Debenhams at the Metro Centre and here started stocking it.

“Make up is a booming industry and people are more experimental than they used to be. A lot of people are inspired by bloggers they see on Instagram and they’ll come in and show us pictures of them to see if we have the products they use.”

She added: “People are also becoming more and more aware of what goes into their cosmetics and they like the fact that we are a cruelty-free brand, so our products are not tested on animals. It’s a question we get asked a lot.”

The new brands complement the existing well-known names which feature in the beauty hall, which include Benefit, Urban Decay and Too Faced.