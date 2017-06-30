Sunderland’s shot at supersize £123m Stateside jackpot

America’s Mega Millions jackpot is now available in the UK

Forget Brexit, the talk of Europe right now is tonight’s £100m EuroMillions superdraw, and players in Sunderland have a shot at the big time.

Thanks to a new way of betting on global lottos, residents can even stake a claim on America’s Mega Millions, which is set to pay out a staggering £123m.

Multilotto is a way of betting on the outcome of a number of lotteries all round the world, meaning UK players can bet on the draw and win all the same prizes – including the jackpot.

The company, licensed by the UK Gambling Commission meaning any winnings are guaranteed, has been running in Scandinavia for some time, but has recently made the leap to the UK.

Head of communications for Multilotto Andrew Clarke said he was confident the business will prove to be a big hit in the UK.

“Multilotto.co.uk is an accessible and simple way of winning jackpots from around the world and we’re delighted to bring this exciting offering to the UK.

“UK players will enjoy the opportunity to bet on huge lotteries such as Mega Millions that offer jackpots that dwarf those normally available in the UK.”

The scheme offers 11 lotteries to bet on, including the world’s biggest, the USA’s Powerball, which paid out record-breaking jackpot of £1.1billion in January 2016.

Mulitlotto.co.uk promotes responsible gambling. Over 18s only. Multilotto.co.uk is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Help and support to deal with gambling related issues is available at www.begambleaware.org

