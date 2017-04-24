Sunderland Fashion Weekend returns to the city

Forget the catwalks of Paris and Milan - Sunderland is gearing up for its own fashion spectacular.

The Bridges shopping centre will be hosting a Fashion Weekend from May 4-7, which will showcase the season’s top trends across a series of fashion shows.

As part of the event the shopping centre will be holding daily catwalk shows featuring the latest spring summer styles available in the centre’s shops.

The second Fashion Weekend, which follows on from the successful inaugural weekend in 2016, is set to be even bigger and better than last year.

Topshop, Debenhams, and Primark are among the retailers participating in the shows, as well as River Island, which recently announced the branch would be upsizing to the Bridges’ former Sports Direct store.

“We’re delighted to have so many of our top retailers on board and we can’t wait to welcome lots of style savvy shoppers to the centre,” said Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager at the Bridges.

“The Fashion Weekend gives us a brilliant opportunity to showcase what the Bridges has to offer for shoppers of all ages, sizes, and budgets - and of course, to help them update their wardrobes with the season’s top trends.

“The shows will also take place on Sunday, May 7, the same day as the city’s 10k, so partners and family of runners are more than welcome to enjoy the Fashion Weekend experience while they wait,” Samantha added.

The first fashion show to launch the weekend of style will be at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 4 during late night shopping at the Bridges.

Following shows will run at various times throughout the weekend.

For further information on the Bridges Fashion Weekend and show times, visit www.thebridges-shopping.com