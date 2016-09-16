Students can bag a bargain at Sunderland shopping event

Sunderland students will be putting down their books and picking up their shopping bags, to take advantage of a bargain shopping event.

On Tuesday, October 4 the Bridges will be hosting its annual Student Raid, with a special shopping night which gives students the opportunity to get their hands on a range of discounts, promotions and giveaways.

Dozens of the shopping centre retailers have already signed up to take part in the event, which runs from 6.30pm until 10pm, with some discounting items by as much as 50 per cent.

Added incentives include a free pair of earrings worth £49 for anyone who spends more than £100 in Swarovski and a free goody bag from Lush with a purchase of £10 or more.

Stores already signed up to take part – and offering discounts – include Boots, Debenhams, River Island and New Look, along with numerous others.

Activities included on the night a DJ in Topman and Topshop and also at Superdry, which is offering the chance to win a Superdry House Party.

This is the sixth year that the Bridges has organised a student raid, which is open to all young people attending the region’s colleges or universities.

“We are delighted that so many of our retailers have come on board and are offering some really fantastic discounts for the students,” said Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager of the Bridges.

“The event is always really popular as it’s also a great opportunity to see the strong retail offering we have and to grab some winter investment buys for less at the same time.”

The event is free but anyone wanting to attend needs to register at http://www.thebridges-shopping.com/student16