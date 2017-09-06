Staggering cost of kitting out kids for school is revealed

Parents spend an average of £170 per child on kitting their children out for the new school year, research has revealed.

But that's not the end of it, for they'll spend another £195 during the year replacing clothes which have been damaged, lost or outgrown.

The study by www.VoucherCodesPro.co.uk looked at the continuing cost of sending children to school, rather than the one-off spend on new uniforms.

More than 2,000 parents were quizzed about the cost of sending their children back to school after the summer holidays.

All were asked ‘How soon before the start of the new school year do you begin purchasing your child’s back to school items?.

The top responses were ‘at the very beginning of the summer holidays’ (47%) and ‘last minute; a week or two before they return to school’ (31%).

All those who started shopping early were asked why. 32% said ‘to spread the cost’ , 30% 'because shops sell the items earlier every year’ , and 25% 'to beat the rush and avoid missing out on items’.

Parents were given a list of items they needed to buy for their child’s return to school and asked to say how much they spent on each, per child.

The response was:

* Jumpers/cardigans - £58

* Trousers/skirts - £39

* Shoes - £32

* Stationary - £24

* Shirts/blouses/t-shirts - £17

When asked how often they have to replace various items bought for the start of term, the average was nine times during the school year.

Asked to estimate how much they spent on replacement items, the average was £195 - £25 more than they initially spend in the summer.

The top reasons for having to replace items is ‘the clothing gets damaged; holes, stains etc.’ (37%), ‘my child grows out of them too easily’ (31%) or ‘they got lost’ (23%).

George Charles of www.VoucherCodesPro.co.uk said: "The summer holidays are stressful enough, trying to find things for the kids to do, without having to worry about forking out for the kids school uniforms and stationary.

"Getting on top of things and getting the start of the next term covered before the holidays start is a growing trend, with many shops and supermarkets now selling back-to-school items before schools have even broken up.

"This not only leaves more money for entertaining the kids, but also saves the panic a week or two before the new term starts when you realise everything’s sold out and you have to order everything in and have missed the good deals.”