Six places to treat your dad in and around Sunderland on Father’s Day

1. Gentleman’s afternoon tea, Papa’s Tapas, Sunderland

Papa’s Tapas, above the Isis in Silksworth Row, will be hosting a Father’s Day gentleman’s afternoon tea at 3pm on Sunday.

Six craft beers will be paired with its tapas choices. The cost is £30 per head. Booking essential on Tel. 07975 907 270.

2. Free bottle of wine, Fiume, Washington

This Sunday treat Dad to a main meal at Fiume in Fatfield, Washington and he’ll receive a free bottle of beer to wash it down with.

Call 0191 415 0007 or email restaurantmanager@fiumeriverbar.co.uk to book.

3. Father’s Day lunch, Stadium of Light

If your dad’s football mad why not book a lunch at the SoL?

It’s £19.95 per person (£10 for kids) for a three course meal and a complimentary drink will be given to all dads. Book on the SAFC website.

4. Father’s Day roast dinner, The Cavalier, Silksworth, Sunderland

The Cavalier pub is running a Father’s Day menu on Sunday including a traditional roast.

A main meal is £9, two courses for £12.50 and three courses for £15. Dads get something extra too. Visit the pub’s Facebook page for details.

5. Free pint, River Bar, Washington

Let dad fill his boots at River Bar in Washington with Southern American-inspired BBQ soul food. Buy a meal and he’ll get a complimentary pint.

Call 0191 419 0359 to make a booking.

6, Time for Dad spa day, Seaham Hall

Priced £99. This full day spa package includes a rejuvenating treatment and two course meal complete with beer. Book on the Seaham Hall website.