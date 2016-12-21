Six of the best last-minute Mackem Christmas gifts

Have yourself a Mackem little Christmas with our guide to six of the best Sunderland gifts from independent retailers.

1.Brew up a treat

Maxim Breweries is the company behind the city’s Double Maxim beer, which is brewed on site in Rainton Bridge. As well as three varieties of ale, the shop sells everything from branded tshirts, to mugs and umbrellas.

Call 0191 584 8844 for details of opening times

2.The Mackem Dictionary

Pick up a copy of Sunderland’s very own Mackem Dictionary, which was created to honour our weird and wonderful words.

Reynolds outdoors

Available from outlets including A Love Supreme in Sheepfolds and Waterstones Sunderland, you can buy it knowing you are giving something back, with money going to local charities.

3.Top tipple

Gin is in and if your loved one likes a spot of Mother’s Ruin, why not pop down to the seafront and pick up a bottle of Poetic License gin? With two traditional flavours, one Strawberry and Cream flavoured variety and even a locally distilled vodka, there is bound to be one that will tickle those tastebuds

Available at Poetic License, Roker Hotel.

College spa

4.Kit for exploring

If you are looking for the ultimate gift for the outdoor lover, look no further than Reynolds Outdoors. From ski-wear, to the khaki-coloured military-wear the shop is famed for, this is the place to look for something stylish and practical, that will be loved by any explorer.

Pop into 6 Derwent Street, Sunderland.

5.Pamper your loved one

If you’re looking for something different to buy your friends and family this Christmas, why not give them the gift of relaxation and pick up a voucher for Sunderland College’s new Spa and Hair and Beauty Salon at City Campus? Whether you go for the Pick Me Up Package, which includes a half hour massage, a Dermalogica facial, a shampoo and blow dry, and a sumptuous two course early bird meal at City Bistro, or the Winter Warmer Package, which includes a back massage, a shampoo and blow dry, and a hot beverage and cake at City Bistro, you’re guaranteed that your lucky loved-one will leave feeling totally pampered. Vouchers are valid for 6 months, and the offer is available to purchase now and throughout January. Call 0191 511 6264 or email citysalon@sunderlandcollege.ac.uk

6. A tin-type photograph

Andy Martin is a Sunderland born and bred visual artist, who captures stunning images of the city as well as the people who live here. Check out this-is-sunderland.co.uk/photos/ to see some of his work.

The majority of images on his site are available to buy in a variety of sizes and Andy can also be commissioned to complete tin-type photographs, that use old equipment to produce uber-trendy portraits.