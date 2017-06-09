Seaham Hall’s spa launches treatments for cancer patients

Hospice patients have been given free treatments to try out a new service at Seaham Hall’s Serenity Spa.

Twenty people receiving care at St Cuthbert’s Hospice in Durham were invited for a pamper session at the spa as it launched its range of Cancer Touch Therapy Treatments.

Amanda Barlow at Seaham Hall for the launch of treatments for cancer patients.

Though they can be used by anyone, the three Made for Life by Spiezia treatments are particularly useful for patients and those recovering from treatment due to their organic ingredients and the accompanying method of massage.

Spa director Davina Hassell said: “Figures show that 97 percent of spa-goers with cancer are turned away. A lot of the time it’s because people think massage can spread cancer because of the pressure on the lymph nodes, which is a total misconception as proven by Macmillan and Cancer Research UK. But the spa industry is changing its outlook.”

The treatments offered at Serenity Spa have been launched in conjunction with Amanda Barlow, who devised the organic range, and therapists from the spa underwent training with Amanda to learn how to use the products on patients.

Davina said: “For people who are receiving chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy their skin can be totally different. It can be difficult to know what is upsetting the skin in these cases, so you have to be careful with the products you use. The way you perform the massage is also different. It’s a very nurturing and soothing method and sometimes it’s a case of working around certain areas, which we can do. It’s a very bespoke treatment, specific to the patient’s needs.”

Prices for the treatments start from £45.