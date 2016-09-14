REVIEW: St Mary's Inn, Morpeth, Northumberland

There are few things more quintessentially English than afternoon tea on the terrace in the summer. And there are few things more quintessentially English about summer than black skies and driving rain.

And so it was that our plans to taste test the new St Mary’s Inn afternoon tea under a blazing sun on the terrace were scuppered by a drenching squall which drove us indoors.

Afternoon tea at St Mary's Inn.

Fortunately, there’s plenty on which to feast the eyes (as well as the stomach) inside the labrythine St Mary’s Inn.

We shook ourselves down and took a seat in one of the cosy snugs off the main bar and while the rain battered the red brick front of the building.

As my wife scanned the menu, I scanned the walls. Staring at the walls can be rewarding at St Mary’s. Cartoonist David Haldane’s work features heavily with his wry sketches dotted around the snug raising a smile. The venue is keen to promote local artistic talent, hosting regular exhibitions (you can catch the wildlife photographs of Trai Anfield in the Trophy Room from now to October. The moody gorilla is particularly impressive).

But we weren’t here to crane our necks admiring the artwork, we wanted to exercise our gnashers. The afternoon tea is big enough to do just that.

It arrived not on a delicate Victorian bone china cake stand, but a two-tier wrought iron and hardwood tray. For all the method of delivery is robust, the treats it held were suitably sophisticated and delicate.

In true English country house fashion, the sandwiches have their crusts removed but there’s plenty of filling added.

The choice of sandwich fillings included Arlington egg mayonnaise, ham and pease pudding, roast beef and horseradish and tuna mayonnaise.

The omission of cucumber sandwiches from the list, may have caused the afternoon tea traditionalists to rub their monocles in disbelief but we didn’t mind.

To be honest, the sandwiches play second fiddle to the sweet treats.

The scones were beauties. There were two types on the board, spiced fruit and blackberry and Keens cheddar scones. With a hefty dollop of clotted cream and homemade jam, it set us up nicely for the puds.

They tasted as good as they looked. The lemon balm and mango panna cotta is presented in a glass alongside a chocolate and vanilla marshmallow truffle and a raspberry red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. It’s all very colourful, in particular, the addition of vivid green pineapple mint and milk chocolate macaroon.

All the treats come in twos and you don’t have to stick with tea, you can have a coffee of your choice if you prefer.

The afternoon tea comes in at £14.95 and for the particularly decadent you can add a glass of bubbly (in this case Vaperetto Prosecco) for an extra £5 per person.

A classic afternoon English tradition that delivers a welcome ray of sunshine, even when summer fails to do the same.

AT A GLANCE

St Mary’s Inn, St Mary’s Lane, St Mary’s Park, Morpeth, Northumberland.

Tel. 01670 293293.

Website: www.stmarysinn.co.uk