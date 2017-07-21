Your memories of the pond at Dawdon Pit

Gone but definitely not forgotten. That’s Dawdon Pit pond which thousands of you recalled.

Last week, we took a first look at your memories of the place after 41,000 of you responded to a photograph on social media.

Having a go off the higher boards.

And after such a great response, we thought it was only fair to share even more of your recollections.

Ann Errington said: “I went to Seaham Harbour girls school from 1951. It was just along the road from us. Didn’t the Russian Divers put on a display there?”

Anyone got the answer?

Kelvyn Allen told us: “Remember it well and my wife Susan used to attend the club as well as the facility at the docks inside the pier. I can also remember attending a gala there where I think it was Brian Phelps a UK diver performed. It used to be a well supported facility.”

Having fun in the water.

Sylvia Hillan swam there everyday and “was in the synchronised swimming team. Remember Frank Watt and Mrs Walker, Dorothy Bluett and Mr Swindles.”

Joan Brine said:”That’s where I learnt to swim. I can remember been on the belt then into the corner. Then finally free to swim and enter swimming galas. Those were the days !!!”

Thanks too, to Christine Talbot who “loved swimming there as a kid. It kept me fit and I was never overweight. I swam every day there.”

Ree Smithson “used to love going there when I was a kid!” while Susan Hill Mulvaney commented: “My husband Mick Mulvaney and my brother in law Ralph Dunn started a sub aqua club there in the 1970’s.”

Taking the plunge at the pit pond.

Alan Darwin reminisced: “That’s where I went swimming in my youth; water was always lovely and warm ; happy days.”

Irene Donaldson said: “I used the high Diving Boards, and went with our swimming club, = The Sunderland Ladies.”

Thanks to all who replied.