Your memories of the Grindon Mill

We raise a toast today to the 37,000 Echo readers who spotted our social media post about a former Sunderland pub.

We wanted memories of the Grindon Mill and shared a photograph of it in the snow in 1977.

The picture we shared of the Grindon Mill in the snow.

Loads of you responded and here are some of your recollections.

Alan Smith said it was his local from the 1960s to 1973 and added: “My mam worked there in the 50s, met my wife there 1971 when Vince Sennett was manager. Great memories with tommy Lancaster, ray Richardson, Joe boggon, etc, ah great memories!!!!!!”

Lynne Scott remembered it because it was where her aunt’s 60th birthday celebrations were held as well as her brother’s engagement party.

Margy Palmer said one of her grandchildren “had the christening in there” while Elizabeth Foy Urwin said she worked there in the 80’s for Vaux.”

Adeleine Stubbs has childhood memories of the place and said: “I remember when I was a very small child, my uncle would take my cousin and I for a walk from where we lived by the Glebe Hotel. and I thought it was miles away !!!.”

Maxine Greenhalgh’s wedding reception and wedding night were both held in the Mill in 93 “and then my 40th birthday bash fancy dress in 2010 great memories.”

And Marie OBrien commented: “If you lived in Pennywell in the 60’s you must have gone to the Grindon Mill.”

Maureen Owen said: “Never out the place in 70s my husband was DJ there always packed . Had some great times great memories” and Sharon Mustard said it was her “watering hole for many a year.”

Kevin Stephenson said: “Had our wedding night party there, with about 200 guests, in 1988.”

Penny Charlton-Welsh told us: “Walked down there for school in freezing snow many a time.”

And Michael P Lumsdon event remembered how much a pint was in the 70s. “About 1s 6p a pint.”

Christopher Burton commented: “Had my wedding reception there. Fantastic it was.”

So did Linda Breeze who also remembered: “they used to do great party nights.” And John Riggall recalled: “Had our silver wedding there brilliant night. Davy Steele the DJ.”

Thank you too to Keith Thompson for remiscing: “Used to go to a fancy dress party there every year ran by Dave Nicholson and his wife Muriel.”

And Jean Nelson for telling us: “Passed it on route to school, Broadway Juniors and Seniors.”

David Arthur Ratcliffe said: “A great photo that is. My sister had her wedding reception in that there “Grindon Mill”.”

Ayleen Kelly Was-Gascoigne told us: “Walked passed there every day to go to school (broadway secondary modern) not there now.”

Claire Morrey Armitage said it was “just up the road from my primary school, St. Cuthbert’s. Fave pubs were The Rosedene and Ivy House.”

Liz Bartley was another who remembered having her wedding reception at the Grindon Mill. Hers was in December 1980 and she said: “Heavy snow that day too.”

Moira Horrox commented: “It was my local !! And my mam worked there in the 1950s ?It was a lovely pub”

And May Sharkey added: “Used to go in on the weekends and dinner every Monday.”

Thanks also to Thomas Wright who remembered: “Nana and Grandad walked there ever Sunday night from the East End for a drink.”

Lots more of you said you had either wedding receptions or christenings there.

Gemma Salt said her dad “had the Grindon Mill early 90’s.”

Tracey Spraggon said: “Mint there xxx” while Kim Clark said: “Can’t believe it’s gone tbh,”

Back in 2014, the Echo reported that the Grindon Mill was to reopen as a round-the-clock fitness centre and dance studio, after councillors rubber-stamped a planning application.

