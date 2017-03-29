Who remembers the signature tune at Wetherells?

What a place Wetherells was.

In fact, it was so well remembered, more than 45,000 people viewed our old photograph of it on social media.

A notice showing Gerry Dorsey on the bill in 1966.

But we wanted to know about readers’ memories of the place. You responded in outstanding style.

You told us of all the stars you saw such as Lulu, Dick Emery, Kenny Ball, Tom Jones, and Bob Monkhouse.

And what memories they were for Norma Mitchinson who said: “That’s where my husband proposed. Tom Jones was on that night.”

Mary Theresa Steel recalled: “Danced there every Sat night to Jackie Browns Band.” She added: “Friday night we danced at The Alex in Grangetown till 10. Then they put a bus on to take us to Wetheralls starting at 11.”

She said she had great fun learning how to do The Twist.

Carol Haggerton had lots of memories of the days when “they used to have a half crown night, Tuesdays I think. Half crown entrance fee and all drinks half crown. Sounds cheap but problem was we didn’t have many half crowns.”

Tom Henderson played there and said: “Great memories of opening Wetherells with my band in 1963.

“Was still there playing for Gerry Dorsey and having a laugh with Dickie and Dottie, and loads of great cabaret acts. Ronnie Hilton was the opening night. Top act, and it certainly was popular with Sunderland footballers. Shame its gone!!!”

Gerry Dorsey returns to Wearside as Englebert Humperdinck in October 1966.

Thanks too, to Janet Waistell who said: “Love reading history like this of our town. I went to Wetherells a few times but preferred the La Strada in Fawcett Street.”

Charlotte Wilson, who has lived in Australia for 40 years, loved the nostalgic reminder and said: “My hubby remembers it. Had to sit on floor, was so packed.”

Sue Freeman said: “Went there many times in the 70’s. The first club I ever went to and definitely one of the best nights was when we won the cup!”

Gladys Moran said: “Marvellous place. We saw Lulu, Kenny Ball, Dick Emery (so funny) Mike Sarne and many more. xx.”

Glynis Ayers reminisced: “Had some great times in there. Used to go on Tuesday nights as it was student night. All drinks 12 pence each.”

Lindsey Corney commented: “My nana worked there as a cook. I have a Wetherals teapot in my kitchen. She cooked for lots of stars.”

Val Lofthouse said: “I remember seeing Peter and Gordon also Lionel Blair and his dancers, had some great nights there.”

Lisa Scott’s dad “used to be a drummer in a band called the Conaughts and they used to play there.”

Judith Kernen said: “My mam used to go when it was the tea rooms and she met me dad there in 1947.”

Ed Tutty told us: “Long time ago but my brother was ‘on the door’. Stripe blazer and tied dickie bow. He loved it.”

Vivien English “had some great nights there! Another good club in Fawcett Street was the LA Strada. Those were the days!”

Jean Corner was another who loved Wetherells and was there when Sunderland won the cup, adding: “What a night.”

Margaret Armstrong commented: “Eee spent a happy sat night there” and even remembered: “loved the signature tune .silver lining xx”

Andrea Greenwood said: “My parents met and worked at the empire and used to go to wetheralls regularly after work. They loved it and saw many now famous people there.”

And Valerie Ord recalled: “Went there with Auntie Val to see Tom Jones for my twenty first birthday.

Edward Watson Alan Price,Georgie Fame,Bob Monkhouse just a few of the great Artists that appeared their in early 60s.”

Peter Goodall appeared there in Christmas week 1972 alongside Bobby Knoxall.

We also received an email from a double act called Delphine y Domingo who played there in 1966.

“The other act on the bill was the Dallas Boys,” said Delphine who remembered also playing at La Strada in Sunderland and in South Shields.

“This was during the World cup; the teams were Russia, Chile, Italy and North Korea, and we met them all.

“The Georgia State Ballet was also in the area so we had a very mixed audience.”

Thank you to everyone who responded including more than 120 of you who left your comments.