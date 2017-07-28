When there was no FA Cup but lots of great memories

Where were you when the lads came back from Wembley in 1992, we asked.

And a wonderful 43,000 of you took a look at the social media post which showed the Sunderland team parading through the city on an open-top bus.

The SAFC homecoming parade.

Even though Malcom Crosby’s team lost the Wembley final 2-0 to Liverpool, most of you reckoned it had still been a great occasion and the welcome home was no different.

Ann Renney Cooper said: “We were all there opposite seaburn centre where I had to keep sitting down.”

Anthony Blacker commented: “Don’t know how she managed it, but somehow my mum got an invite to the reception in the Seaburn Centre and managed to get me photos and autographs of all the 1992 Cup squad. I was living in Barnet, North London.”

Daniel Thew was another to reply and said: “Yeah my mam and dad used to have the wolsely and we lived upstairs, bus came straight past my bedroom, we’d wired the hi fi to blast out We will Rock you as they came past. Great day.”

Vicky Magnus told us: “I remember waiting on Durham road, I was so in love with John Byrne.”

John Byrne said: “Great Day. Would have been nice to have had the FA Cup with us.”

Thanks too to John Allan who said: “I was there. Threw my Sunderland hat up to be signed by team n when they threw it back had to struggle to get it back from someone else.”

Andy Bowman also reminisced and said: “Walked from the board inn to the seaburn centre alongside the bus. Great day but couldn’t make up for the disappointment of Wembley.”

Welcoming home the lads in 1992.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to respond and to everyone who followed the post on social media.

And if there are any aspects of Wearside history you would like us to cover, just get in touch.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and tell us all about it.