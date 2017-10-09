What are your memories of working 9 til 5 in Sunderland?

A few weeks ago our Monday Nostalgia picture spread featured a piece on the workers who built ships on the River Wear.

We had such a fantastic response we thought we would look at other places of employment where Wearsiders spent their ‘9 til 5’ hours and more.

Glass tubing at James Jobling & Co Ltd in 1966.

We delved into our archives and came up with quite a selection of photographs.

One of the photographs shows girls from Sunderland being trained on sewing machines in 1945. The girls were photographed at the old Eye Infirmary in Stockton Road.

The building had been taken over by a firm of tailors, and staff were trained for their new clothing factory on Wearside. Do any of our readers know which clothing factory this was?

And are you one of the ledger girls in the Brian Mills photograph where they can be seen processing the catalogue orders?

How times have changed. Now it’s shopping by the click of a button rather than waiting for the latest catalogue to drop through the letterbox.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with your memories.