What are your memories of Halloween celebrations in Sunderland?

‘Double, double toil and trouble; fire burn and caldron bubble’.

Just a little reminder from William Shakespeare that the scariest night of the year is almost here once again.

Landsbury Court Nursing Home, Castletown celebrates Halloween in 1996.

Halloween these days is all about enjoying ourselves on the night with friends and family, not about hunting for a ‘fillet of a fenny snake’ to add to the witch’s cauldron.

As well as arranging a party in your own home, there are also lots of organised events that take place for children and adults.

Who remembers playing simple Halloween games such as bobbing for apples, where you would try to catch the apple with your teeth that was suspended from a piece of string?

And just how long did it take to hollow out the hard turnip flesh out and carve the face for your lantern – before pumpkins became popular.

Take a peek, if you dare, at our photographs from the archives. We have a scary wedding party, the Rainton Meadows witch and looking for bats in Hylton Dene with the help of candle-lit pumpkins.

