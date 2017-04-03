Watch our slideshow of archive Sunderland Echo Chipper Club photos

"Dear Uncle Derek." Who remembers writing those words?

Were you a Chipster and a member of The Sunderland Echo’s Chipper Club?

As long as you were aged between five and 15, all you needed to become a member was a completed Chipper Club enrolment form with your full name, address and that most important date - your birthday.

The busiest time for the club was the summer holidays when whole families would write in and some children would contribute daily. The Chipper page was a journal with a host of jokes, letters and poems.

Children sent lovely letters sent to Uncle Derek telling him about their pets, funny stories and their families, accompanied by some great drawings.

Did you contribute to the Chipper Page and was it in code? Were you lucky enough to collect any of the Jopling’s vouchers?

Take a look at our archived photographs and perhaps it will bring back wonderful memories.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with your Chipster recollections.

