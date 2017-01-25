Was this the best pub in Sunderland?

Cheers to Sunderland Echo readers for sharing their memories of a favourite hostelry.

We asked you to tell us what you thought of the Londonderry in Sunderland.

Another view of the Londonderry.

And to get those memories flowing, we share a photograph from 1980 after the venue had just undergone a refurbishment.

The social media post attracted the attention of more than 36,000 of you and you certainly had plenty to say about the place.

Sharon Mustard said: “Aw!!!! Loved the snug leaning on the fireplace , happy,memories!!!!.”

Karen Hope had a more melodic reminder and remembered: “singing wham when we came out the Derry - those were the days xxx” while friend Michelle Smithson posted: “Young guns!!! Xxx”

Cracking memories loved the snug! Tina Owens

Tina Owens agreed: “Cracking memories loved the snug!” and Lynn Hartley said: “Oh yes very happy memories.”

Margaret Harrison said: “Great pub” while Ian Curry recalled: “That’s how I remember the ‘Derry ......”

Eighty two of you shared the photograph with friends while the post reached 36,580 of you.

Thank you to the 22 people - including Karen M Keillor, Samantha Kelly, Jeenoss Morgan, Alison Markides Weikel, Frank Ginebra-Groero, Deborah Hepworth, Manda Dobson, Debra Musgrave - who loved the photograph.

So did Andrew Nanson, Leanne Mallin, Sharon Cooper Anderson, Chris Mckay, Sandra Maddison, Deb Cook, Karen Sutherland, Charlie Kelly, Lynn Bennett, John Patrick Reay, Jackie Watson, Kirsty Mclean, and Edward Brannigan.

Mick Donkin remembered: “Fantastic Saturday afternoons in there!! Loved it” while Carol Donkin Hatton said: “Class pub should never have closed x”.

Debs McCabe recalled: “Some good nights in that pub in the 80s. X” while Pete R Moss said: “I remember it well.”

Diane Heads said: “Had many of happy times in here.” Jacquie Skelland agreed: “Happy Days !!! ;-)” and Paul Thomson went a step further and said the Londonderry was the “Best pub in Sunderland.”

Gary Armstrong said: “pre match drinks many a saturday” while Stu Bailey recalled: “Some toppa Friday afternoons in the snug.”

Andy Davison said: “When pubs were pubs good old days” while Sue Burn added: “Spent many a night in there!!.”

We got 592 likes for the picture and they came from people including Sonia Bowditch, Kenn E Johnson, Robert Chapman, Angela Louise Foster, Tracey Hall, Mary Boniface, Karl Dunn, Pauline Kirton, Roy and Dorothy Phillips, Courtney Begg Elizabeth Terry, Joanne Giles, Mary Cooke, Ian Green, Ted Butler, and Cathal Bradley.

Designed by Sunderland architect Hugh Taylor Decimus Hedley, it was built at the turn of the 20th Century and replaced an earlier pub of the same name. It is named after coal mine owner the Marquess of Londonderry.

There were even more responses to our post.

Marie Forster said she had “some amazing times here!”

Caroline Bage asked: “.... remember the fireplace” while Karen Cooper recalled many laughs there.

Liz Embleton and Graeme Sharp were others who chipped in with responses.

Others to like the post included Alison Collinson, Irene Mary Sajjad, Graham Knill, Jean Harrison, Colleen Leech, Donna Huggins, Collette Creegan, Alison Mary Fourie, Vanessa Hyslop, Brian Jackson, Maureen Marshall and Jeff Richens.

Steven Kemo said he “did the doors a few times.”

Donna Dickman said: “Looks the same xx” while Sharon Mcgee posted a similar comment and said: “Still looked same in 2016” which was when it was announced that the historic pub had been sold.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to view the post on social media post - and especially to those who commented.

If there are any pubs you would like us to reminisce on, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk