Thirty-seven years this week since Iron Maiden played Sunderland

They've played in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans at some of the biggest music venues on the planet.
But perhaps one of the best came early on when rock legends Iron Maiden appeared at Sunderland's Mecca Centre back in 1980.
This week marks 37 years since the group performed famous tracks such as Running Free, Sanctuary and Phantom of the Opera at the Newcastle Road venue.
Here, to inspire you, is the set list from that night:
Sanctuary
Wrathchild
Prowler
Remember Tomorrow
Killers
Running Free
Another Life
Transylvania
Strange World
Charlotte the Harlot
Phantom of the Opera
Iron Maiden
Drifter