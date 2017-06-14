Thirty-seven years this week since Iron Maiden played Sunderland

They've played in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans at some of the biggest music venues on the planet.

But perhaps one of the best came early on when rock legends Iron Maiden appeared at Sunderland's Mecca Centre back in 1980.

Iron Maiden in concert during the 1980s.

This week marks 37 years since the group performed famous tracks such as Running Free, Sanctuary and Phantom of the Opera at the Newcastle Road venue.

Here, to inspire you, is the set list from that night:

Sanctuary

Wrathchild

Prowler

Remember Tomorrow

Killers

Running Free

Another Life

Transylvania

Strange World

Charlotte the Harlot

Phantom of the Opera

Iron Maiden

Drifter