The Sunderland woman who snubbed the chance to own a Lowry sketch

He was the painter who impressed the world.

She was the Wearside woman who turned down a chance to have her own specially created piece of art from him.

Hilda Morritt - pictured on the right on the balcony holding on to her headgear during a Royal visit - as the Queen Mother waves to the crowds below.

The story of Sunderland mum Hilda Morritt is one of the first replies in our recent appeal for past memories of the Seaburn Hotel.

We asked readers what they remembered of the hotel and whether they had a special family connection with the property in its days of the 1950s, 60s or 70s.

The response has been wonderful - and here’s the first.

Sunderland Echo reader Hilda Donaldson and her brother Colin might just have been the proud owners of a valuable sketch by LS Lowry.

That is, they would have been if their late mum Hilda Morritt had not turned down the world famous artist’s offer.

Her daughter, Hilda of Fulwell, Sunderland, was responding to our Echoes Appeal for readers to come forward with their own special family memories of the town’s four star Marriott Hotel in its Seaburn days.

And the story that she shared was one of ‘so near yet so far.’

Hilda explained: “Mother, who was a breakfast waitress at the Seaburn, often served Lowry during his holiday visits and even brought one of his jumpers home to wash.”

But then came the moment which will go down in history.

“One morning, he offered to do a sketch of the seafront for her and she thanked him but said she was not really interested in pictures,” said Hilda.

“She even told my brother Colin, who now lives in Cumbria, that they were not proper pictures because they had matchstick people in them,” she said.

Hilda, now aged 75, said she had heard that a hotel napkin just with Lowry’s signature on it had sold for £7,000.

And even if Hilda Morritt missed out on an opportunity

