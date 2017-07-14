The pit pond which was lovely and warm in the middle of winter

What a splash we made with our look back on Dawdon pit pond.

It seems you all remember aspects of the former colliery in great detail. Yesterday, we reminded you of the time when the Dawdon miners reached one million ton of coal produced in 1987.

Having lots of fun in the Dawdon pit pond in 1974.

Today, we spotlight the Dawdon pond memories. When we posted a photograph of it on social media, it reached more than 40,000 people.

More than 80 of you shared your memories including Colin Branthwaite, who said: “I was a member there for years. I even made the junior water polo team.

“I could dive off the five-metre board but the 10 metre was a dive too far.

“The water was always warm even in the winter. I remember snow lying around the pond but the water was lovely. It even had steam rising above it. Loved it.”

Margaret Peach gets our thanks after posting: “My sister June and I used to swim there in the 50’s ... absolutely loved it. Although I did learn to swim at Seaham Harbour Swimming Club (in the sea) from the first Saturday in May until the beginning of October. I’m not that hard any more I am 71 and live in Norwich.”

Alan Middleton recalled: “Like a lot of youngsters at Seaham learned to swim in the docks. Then joined the pit pond. We would swim nearly every night and Saturday and Sunday afternoons.This was in the fifties.”

And thanks too to Joan Murphy who said: “We learnt to swim at the swimming club at the harbour and then went to Dawdon. We were always getting told off for trying silly things but always enjoyed it. My brother Bill Rochester used to teach swimming there.”

So many of you responded that we’ll carry a second feature in the days to come.

Making a splash at the pond.

In the meantime, if more of your have memories of the pit pond, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk