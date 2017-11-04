The end of a giant – Sunderland Forge chimney bites the dust in November 1991

There she was ... gone!

The last remnants of the old Sunderland Forge finally bit the dust when the site chimney was blown up by experts 26 years ago this month.

Big Chimney 6 April 1991 old ref number 4524 A lone chimney is all that remains of the old Sunderland forge. Demolition is now almost complete.

There were no hiccups when the 112ft brick tower at Pallion crumbled in a cloud of dust under the explosive persuasion of Instrip Demolition, of Washington.

Lauren Baldasarra, nine, watched as Ann Tipling, a partner in Instrip detonated the charges under the supervision of explosives expert John Turner which toppled the chimney exactly to plan.

The site is being redeveloped by Tyne and Wear Development Corporation.

Who remembers this and what other memorable events do you remember from 1991?

