Sparkling memories of Sunderland’s Diamond Hall school in the 1990s

Bless! Don’t you just love an old school photo.

Echo readers certainly did when we shared one of Sunderland’s new Diamond Hall School and some of its pupils in 1993.

Another photo of the 1993 new starters.

So we thought we’d show you a few more after our first picture reached around 25,000 people on social media.

Jane Jones said: “My lovely mum-in-law was a teacher of reception there and I remember her and deputy headteacher Carol Jones packing boxes to move into the new school. She adored the children x”

Jane said she would be sending all the lovely comments to Mrs Jones, who now lives in Somerset.

Others remembered being taught by Mrs Jones, including Vicky Bond, who said: “Mrs Jones was my teacher in the old Diamond Hall.. lovely lady.

Mrs Jones was my teacher in the old diamond hall.. lovely lady.. We opened a tuck shop called joneses juices and she made me the manager haha.. fab memories xx. Vicky Bond

“We opened a tuck shop called Jones’s Juices and she made me the manager, haha.. fab memories xx.”

Jill Rawding told us: “Mrs Jones was my teacher in reception class in the old Diamond Hall. She was a lovely teacher,” and Rachel Hanson recalled: “She was the best. I’m sure we used to have naps! Haha.”

Plenty of others loved the photo, including Jodi McCoy, who said: “I’m git famous and that.”

Lisa Douglass said: “Brings back loads of great memories,” while Jean Dawson commented: “I went to the old one.”

Time for a good read at the school in 1990.

Dionne Johnston stated: “Oh my god that’s class.”

Derek Coulthard was another former pupil, who said: “I spent all my school life at the old Diamond Hall, 1952 till 1963 :)”

Louise Dobbing was one of those who went to both schools, adding: “Did Year 5 and 6 in the new one xx.”

Lesley-Anne Green said: “Eeeeee, good times,” and thanks also to Alan Nichols who commented: “Lovely photo and children.”

The original photo which we shared on social media.

We’ve included three more photos for you to peruse. If you recognise anyone, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk