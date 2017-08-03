Shopping in 1960s Grangetown

The changing face of Grangetown gets our attention in today’s Wearside Echoes.

We turn the clock back to the mid-1960s and ask - who remembers these shops.

Ryhope Road, Grangetown June 1962 old ref number 30-3460

An article in 1965 described Grangetown’s retail area as “a comprehensive shopping centre for all.”

It said: “A friendly smile, prompt service and an almost unlimited range of goods wth the minimum of fuss and bother are what shoppers can find at Grangetown.”

Shops in the area at the time included Duncans where Danish butter was three shilling and three pence per pound, or you could buy tinned pears for two shilling and two pence per tin.

Alec Coombs in Windsor Terrace was described as a “high class meat purveyor” specialising in ox tongue and prime beef. There was also JJ Bucknall in Stockton Terrace who sold the “finest quality sausages and cooked meats.”

A friendly smile, prompt service and an almost unlimited range of goods wth the minimum of fuss and bother are what shoppers can find at Grangetown Sunderland Echo reporter, 1965

Fresh fruit and vegetables could be delivered to your door courtesy of MJ Middlewood, fruit and potato merchant of Leechmere Road.

And at Jacksons fish merchant, their advert said: “We do not sell all the fish in the sea, we only sell the best!”

Dairy firm W. Johnson & Son, of Ayton Avenue, had double thick dairy cream as a speciality.

Or if you fancied something stronger, how about ales, wines and spirits from RW and RP Marshall in Stockton Terrace. It stocked canned and bottled beers as well as draught sherry and “drinks for all occasions.”

But if you preferred something a little sweeter, a visit to JC Marlee could be just the ticket for sweets and liqueur chocolates.

High class groceries and provisions were available from St Aidan’s Stores in Ryhope Road which stated “Your guarantee of good value.”

You could buy an Austin Healey Sprite for £395 or a Ford Anglia Deluxe for £305 at Cliffs Service Station - especially if you got lucky with a bet on the horses at turf accountant Sid Middlewood in Windsor Terrace.

On the fashion front, Regent Fashion Stores - also in Windsor Terrace - had smart outsize dresses for 25 shillings and 11 pence, or non-run nylons for two shillings and 11 pence.

Once you had worn them, you could get them cleaned at the Sixty Minute Cleaners in Stockton Terrace who boasted “Your Clothes Cleaned With Care - Quickly.” Or you could turn to Northern Drycleaners at Westholme Terrace in Grangetown who said it would get your clothes “clean as a whistle.”

Staying on the fashion front, the Windsor Wool Shop sold ladies and childrens fashions on the first floor and baby linen and hosiery on the ground floor.

You could have wool laid aside for up to eight weeks and you could also choose from a “large and varied selection of patterns.”

To go with your stylish look, how about a great hairdo? The Lilac Salon in Stockton Terrace offered “a hairstyle at a price you can afford.”

Other shops in the area at the time included CM Park, the tobacconist and confectioner who always had “the best brands in stock.”

And at TD Conley, there was everything you could ever want if you were a DIY enthusiast including hardboard and timber.

Our 1965 story told how Grangetown had mushroomed from “a small, village-like cluster of houses to a bright, bustling shopping centre which attracts customers from all parts of Sunderland and some areas beyond the borough boundary.”

In its history, records for Grangetown showed it originally had three general stores which sold items such as sweets, fly papers, lamp oil and liquorice root.

It has a post office which sold copies of the Sunderland Echo for half a penny, in the days when there was no telephone and “few letters passed through their hands so these sales were vital to the business.”

Grangetown has evolved since then but we would love to know what you remmeber of the area in times gone by.

Submit your recollections to us by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk